Kentucky man faces felony charge in assault on minor in 2020 in Bluffton, police say

A Kentucky man faces a felony charge after sexually assaulting a minor between the ages of 14 and 16 years old in Bluffton in 2020, according to police.

Stanley Pendergrass, 69, of Ashland, Kentucky, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, jail records show.

The assault was reported in 2020 and is believed to have taken place in June or July of that year, according to Lt. Christian Gonzales, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department. Police accused Pendergrass of abusing the minor, who is a relative, while visiting the area before returning home to Kentucky. Pendergrass was extradited from Kentucky to Beaufort County, Gonzales said.

If convicted of the felony, Pendergrass could face up to 15 years in prison, according to the S.C. Code of Laws. An attorney for Pendergrass has not been identified yet, court records show.

As of Monday, he was in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, support can be found at Hopeful Horizons or by calling 843-770-1070.