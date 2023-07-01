Kentucky man facing high bond in Sellersburg child molestation case

Jun. 30—SELLERSBURG — A Kentucky man is facing a high bond after being arrested recently in connection with a Sellersburg child molestation case.

Court records indicate suspect Daniel R. Davis was arraigned for felonies of child seduction, child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor in Clark Circuit Court No. 1 on Friday morning.

Davis entered a not guilty plea in the case and his bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Davis is accused of inappropriately touching a child that he knew from 2016 until 2022.

Someone involved with the case recently told authorities the abuse happened at several hotels in Sellersburg, and also in Floyd County, over a period of six years.

Davis is also accused of committing sexual acts in the presence of minors.

Police recently tracked the suspect down at his place of employment in New Albany after trying to reach him by telephone.

Davis initially declined to come to the New Albany Police station to speak with officers, but agreed to talk to them in the parking lot at his work.

He agreed to take a polygraph test and didn't pass, police said.

According to court documents police determined Davis was "deceptive" when he answered "no" to questions pertaining to sexually abusing young children.

After the exam police told Davis he failed the lie-detector test, however Davis continued to deny the allegations.

Davis' next court date is set for July 10.