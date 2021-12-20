Kentucky man facing terrorism-related charges over allegedly joining ISIS, officials say

A Bowling Green man has been indicted on multiple terrorism-related charges for allegedly working with ISIS, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced Monday.

Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, a 31-year-old "dual U.S.-Bosnian citizen," has been charged with "providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS)," "conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military type training from ISIS," according to a statement.

Ramic and two other people flew to Turkey in 2014 and then traveled into Syria to join ISIS, the statement and court documents allege. He then, an FBI investigation found, "attended an ISIS training camp where he received weapons and physical training and fired an AK-47," according to the statement.

"After joining ISIS, Ramic and his co-conspirators remained in contact with each other and discussed, among other things, Ramic’s presence in Raqqa, Syria, and his use of an anti-aircraft weapon to shoot at planes. Ramic and his co-conspirators also discussed jihad, martyrdom and fighting for ISIS," the statement said.

The statement also alleges "one of Ramic’s co-conspirators," who is not named, "sent two e-mails to Western Kentucky University, stating that he had traveled to Syria to join ISIS and expressing his desire that ISIS conquer the United States."

Ramic was arrested in Turkey and "deported to the United States," according to a Justice Department statement. He "arrived in the United States Thursday evening and made his initial appearance in court (Monday) afternoon."

"If convicted of the charged offenses, Ramic faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 and term of supervised release up to life," the statement said.

