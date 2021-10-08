Kentucky man flaunted his interest in ‘sex with children.’ He got 70 years in prison

A former Kenton County nurse who “believes having sex with children as young as 4 years old is his legal right” has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, the maximum allowed under Kentucky law, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.

Keram Christensen, 40, was originally arrested in August 2019, pleaded guilty to a large number of child pornography and other charges in July and was sentenced on Thursday, according to court records.

At sentencing, Judge Gregory Bartlett said Christensen “apparently envisioned a community where sex with children was acceptable but that community doesn’t exist and will never be Kenton County,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

Covington police officers were first made aware of Christensen after an employee with Match.com observed inappropriate terminology on Christensen’s profile, prosecutors said. The end of Christensen’s profile read, “when I say ‘I want kids, I mean it’!”

Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at Christensen’s home and found “a trove” of child pornography on his computer and devices, according to the commonwealth’s attorney. The wallpaper on Christensen’s cell phone depicted prepubescent children engaged in sex acts.

Christensen wrote first-person novels about sexually abusing children, which included images of child pornography downloaded from the internet. Christensen also incorporated a business under the name of “Nautica Productions,” which was the name of the company publishing his books.

Christensen was subsequently booked into jail, but in October 2019, he posted the $100,000 bond and was released, the prosecutors said. In April 2021, that bond was revoked after detectives discovered new evidence that Christensen had reverted to his old habits.

While out on bond, Christensen re-accessed his previous dating websites, which was forbidden.

Officers obtained and executed another search warrant at Christensen’s home and found he had restocked his supply of child pornography, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Investigators discovered that Christensen’s wi-fi password was “pedophile” during the search.

According to court records, Christensen had a degree in nursing and worked in a hospital’s intensive care unit at one point. But his license was suspended by the state licensing board. He was also a member of the Covington Human Rights Commission at the time of his arrest, prosecutors said.

“This defendant’s actions were as bold as they were disgusting,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Emily Arnzen, who prosecuted the case and called Christensen a “monster.” “Most pedophiles I put in prison are ashamed of themselves, but this one actually believed he has a Constitutional right to harm children, which is astonishing!”