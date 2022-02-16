Kentucky man found guilty in I-44 meth bust case

Feb. 16—At a recent bench trial in federal court in Springfield, a judge found a Kentucky man guilty of possessing more than 2 kilos of meth with intent to distribute in connection with an Interstate 44 traffic stop two years ago in Jasper County.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool convicted 31-year-old Louisville resident Quennel Young of the offense at the conclusion of a single-day trial Feb. 9. The defendant, who faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years without parole or up to life in prison, will be sentenced in the case upon completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

Young was arrested on the charge July 26, 2020, when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped the vehicle he was driving on I-44 in Jasper County for traffic violations.

An initial search of the vehicle's trunk turned up two bundles containing a total of 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine. A second search discovered three more bundles, bringing the total weight of the meth seized to 5.59 pounds, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.