Kentucky man guilty on charge related to knocking out officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Kentucky man accused of helping knock a female police officer unconscious during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted in federal court.

Stephen Chase Randolph, 34, of Harrdosburg was convicted on two felony charges related to assaulting the officer and another felony charge of civil disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Randolph also was convicted on a misdemeanor charge of committing an act of violence on the Capitol grounds.

A judge who heard the case without a jury acquitted Randolph on six other charges.

Evidence at the trial showed Randolph was in a group of men who took part in the first breach of a restricted area at the Capitol and then attacked police officers, according to the DOJ.

Randolph and four other men picked up a metal crowd-control barrier and shoved it into a line of police officers.

The FBI says that Stephen Chase Randolph, a Harrodsburg resident, is shown in these photos participating in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Photos via an FBI affidavit

The barrier hit one female officer in the face, knocking her backward. The officer hit her head against a metal handrail and then hit her head on the stairs. She was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion, according to the DOJ.

Randolph also grabbed another police officer and tried to pull the person toward the crowd of rioters, but other officers intervened and forced them to release the officer.

Randolph then went into the Capitol and stayed for several hours.

The FBI was able to identify Randolph with the help of photos from the riot and photos posted on social media, according to a court document.

When undercover FBI agents talked to Randolph before arresting him, Randolph admitted being involved in the melee and said it was “f-----g fun,” according to a court document.

Randolph has been free on bond since he was arrested in 2021.

Prosecutors asked that he be detained pending sentencing in June, but Randolph’s attorney opposed that, arguing that the conduct that led to his conviction lasted for a minute and was an aberration in an otherwise law-abiding life.

Randolph also is helping care for a relative who has late-stage pancreatic cancer, his attorney said in court documents.

The judge has not entered a decision in the court record.

Federal authorities have charged more than 1,200 people since the riot at the Capitol, which supporters of former President Donald Trump carried out to disrupt the official certification of the 2020 president election that President Joe Biden won.

Trump has repeatedly claimed, falsely, that he lost because of voter fraud, but has not presented any credible evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

Federal authorities have said more than 100 police officers were injured in the riot.