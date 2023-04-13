Kentucky man who had bullet with his ex-wife’s name on it sentenced to federal prison

A Western Kentucky man who threatened a shooting where his ex-wife worked and wrote her name on a bullet has been sentenced to a year and three months in federal prison.

Dennis R. Rigdon, 54, of Morganfield was upset because he thought his ex-wife was dating someone else at the business, according to court records.

In May 2022, Rigdon sent the woman a text message that said “Mass shooting at Jim David’s or zebryy up to you . . . .”

Authorities believed zebryy was a reference to the city of Sebree.

Police arrested Rigdon the same day after the woman reported the threat. A test at the jail showed he was drunk, according to court records.

Police found two 30-06 rifle bullets at Rigdon’s house, one with the woman’s name on it, and handwritten notes about his anger toward his ex-wife.

Police did not find a gun at Rigdon’s house, but as a convicted felon he was barred from having bullets. He pleaded guilty to sending the threat.

Rigdon told the FBI that he is an alcoholic and that his drinking clouded his judgment and caused him to lose consciousness, his defense attorney said in a memo.

Rigdon has been in jail since he was arrested in May 2022.