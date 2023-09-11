Kentucky man involved in a deadly crash now faces vehicular homicide charge, police say

A man has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol for his alleged role in a fatal car crash, according to Corbin police.

The single-vehicle wreck happened Sept. 3 on 5th Street Road in Corbin. Police said Zachary Mathis was killed while James Barnes was injured.

Barnes appeared to be under the influence at the scene, according to police. A detective investigated the wreck, which ultimately led to an arrest warrant being issued for Barnes. The warrant was served Friday by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reported that Barnes was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for his injuries.

This is a developing story and may be updated.