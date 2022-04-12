Kentucky man killed during shooting with a state trooper, police say

A Kentucky man died Saturday after being shot by a Kentucky State Police trooper, according to state police.

The shooting happened in Green County at approximately 9:15 p.m., state police said. One man was pronounced dead on scene. No other citizens were injured, state police said.

No other details about the incident have been released. It’s typical for state police to investigate shootings which involve law enforcement across the state.

It’s “standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”