Kentucky man at-large after allegedly shooting a hotel clerk in Nicholasville

Nicholasville police are searching for a man who allegedly shot a hotel clerk in Nicholasville Wednesday night.

Alfredo Angel Delgado, 29, was last seen driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Malibu after immediately fleeing the scene of the shooting at Homeplace Inn in Nicholasville, police said. Delgado is a Frankfort resident, police said.

Delgado is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Police said people should not approach Delgado if spotted and instead notify a local law enforcement agency.

The shooting was reported to police at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, the victim was alert and responsive when first responders arrived and gave some basic information to officers that led to the arrest warrant for Delgado.