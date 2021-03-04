Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A missing Kentucky man was found dead after a 465-foot fall from the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

A motorcycle was also found beside the body of John Pennington, a 40-year-old man from Walton, officials say.

He was believed to have entered the Grand Canyon around Feb. 23 and abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point, a scenic overlook, officials say.

Park rangers searched multiple days for Pennington, who was reported missing Sunday. Pennington was found Wednesday about 465 feet below the rim of the South Kaibab Trailhead, officials say.

His body was transported by helicopter to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Park Service said. An investigation is underway.

Last year, Canadian officials said a man by the same name, age and hometown was caught twice entering the country in violation of COVID-19 border restrictions, McClatchy News reported. He faced a fine up to $750,000.

Pennington denied breaking rules and said he was traveling from Alaska to the U.S., according to Cochrane Today. He still faced the charges following a Feb. 8 virtual court hearing, the publication reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

    The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity. The study analysed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity. Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.

  • Gigantic 5-foot-long wasp nest found in abandoned South China workshop

    These wasps went to WORK and built the largest nest you’ve ever seen

  • National park wants to tell the stories of Black, enslaved people in the Great Smokies that are lost in history

    Great Smoky Mountains National Park's African American Experience Project aims to unearth stories of Black people who helped build the area's history.

  • Security tight at U.S. Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

    Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly assault in January - after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

  • Covid news - live: Study shows 40% of over-80s breaking lockdown as modified vaccines fast-tracked

    Follow the latest news and updates

  • Dramatic video shows U.S. Coast Guard coming to rescue of sinking fishing boat

    A fire disabled the vessel as it was being rocked by 50 mph winds and 30-foot waves off Nova Scotia.

  • The next Tyreek Hill? Rising WR prospect D’Wayne Eskridge confident he’ll run a 4.2 40 at pro day

    SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with rising WR prospect D'Wayne Eskridge to get a sense of why his draft stock has been soaring recently and how fast he thinks he will run his 40 time.

  • Tampa-area officials say Super Bowl wasn't a super-spreader event

    Despite dire predictions, Tampa’s Super Bowl was not a coronavirus super-spreader event, Hillsborough County health officials said yesterday, per the Tampa Bay Times.By the numbers: 53 cases in Florida and four more elsewhere were found to be associated with official Super Bowl events.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere was slight uptick in the percentage of people testing positive locally in the weeks after the Super Bowl. Hillsborough's positivity rate was 7.9%, compared to Florida's 7.3%.A caveat: Health officials did caution that "a large percentage of people" were unwilling to share information about their gameday activities."The true number of COVID cases related to this community-wide event is likely much higher," said Michael Wiese, the county's chief epidemiologist.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • In Alabama, a vote to keep Confederate monument protections

    Alabama lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a bill that would give cities and counties a possible avenue to take down unwanted Confederate monuments and relocate them elsewhere for preservation. The House Judiciary Committee voted 6 to 4 to reject the legislation that would make revisions to the 2017 Memorial Preservation Act. In recent years, cities and protesters have sought to take down many such monuments amid a national reckoning about Confederate symbols more than a century and a half after the Civil War ended slavery.

  • It's Crazy, But I Want a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan

    I'm a die-hard car enthusiast with no children. So why does the ultimate kid-hauler speak to me?

  • 91-year-old hospitalized after getting 2 COVID vaccines in 4 hours, Ohio woman says

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Mom shares COVID-19 grief journey after healthy 34-year-old's death: 'Why my daughter?'

    More than six months after Lesia Phillips' only daughter died from COVID-19, the grief and sorrow are still raw. Shanta Batchelor, an administrative assistant at Arkansas Children's Hospital who was beloved by her mother, grandmother, friends and fiancé, spent nearly one month battling the virus before her death in August 2020. Phillips is now left wading through the pain -- and anger.

  • The Last Year For The Viper Is Responsible For The Best Vipers Ever Made

    Dodge poured everything into this Viper!

  • South Carolina Man Steals 4 Classic Cars

    This has a bitter-sweet ending…

  • Contagious Brazil COVID-19 variant evades immunity, scientists warn

    A highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that emerged in Brazil and has now been found in at least 20 countries can re-infect people who previously recovered from the disease, scientists said on Tuesday. In a study of the mutant virus's emergence and its spread in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, the scientists said the variant - known as P.1 - has a "unique constellation of mutations" and had very rapidly become the dominant variant circulating there. Out of 100 people in Manaus who had previously recovered from infection with the coronavirus, "somewhere between 25 and 61 of them are susceptible to re-infection with P.1," said Nuno Faria, a virus expert at Imperial College London, who co-led the research which has not yet been peer reviewed.

  • How soon after coronavirus infection should you get a COVID vaccine?

    You definitely can’t get vaccinated if you currently have coronavirus.

  • Meghan Markle Accuses Royal Family Of “Perpetuating Falsehoods About Us” In New Promo For Oprah Winfrey Interview On CBS

    CBS tonight dropped a new promo for Oprah with Meghan and Harry, its upcoming two-hour special featuring the American talk show queen interviewing the British Royal couple, in which Markle launches a new salvo in the duo’s ongoing war with the Buckingham Palace. In the promo, Oprah Winfrey asks Markle how the Royal family would […]

  • Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina on anti-Asian attacks

    Ahead of the release of the new Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina discuss the recent attacks against Asians and Asian-Americans.. Tran voices Raya in the movie, the first Disney film with a Southeast Asian lead character and Awkwafina voices Sisu the dragon. (March 2)

  • DR Congo's Virunga National Park: The deadly job of protecting gorillas

    In the past year, more than 20 rangers have been killed defending Africa's oldest national park.

  • Even Keith Morrison Is Shocked By the Lori Vallow Podcast Revelations

    Keith Morrison spoke exclusively to E! News about his chart-topping podcast Mommy Doomsday, which details the strange circumstances that led to deaths of siblings J.J. and Tylee Vallow.