Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A missing Kentucky man was found dead after a 465-foot fall from the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service.

A motorcycle was also found beside the body of John Pennington, a 40-year-old man from Walton, officials say.

He was believed to have entered the Grand Canyon around Feb. 23 and abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point, a scenic overlook, officials say.

Park rangers searched multiple days for Pennington, who was reported missing Sunday. Pennington was found Wednesday about 465 feet below the rim of the South Kaibab Trailhead, officials say.

His body was transported by helicopter to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, the National Park Service said. An investigation is underway.

Last year, Canadian officials said a man by the same name, age and hometown was caught twice entering the country in violation of COVID-19 border restrictions, McClatchy News reported. He faced a fine up to $750,000.

Pennington denied breaking rules and said he was traveling from Alaska to the U.S., according to Cochrane Today. He still faced the charges following a Feb. 8 virtual court hearing, the publication reported.

