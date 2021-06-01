Kentucky man pardoned by Bevin in drug homicide could now face the death penalty
A man pardoned by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin for a 2014 homicide could now face the death penalty in a new federal case connected to the same shooting death, according to court records.
Patrick Baker was indicted last week on the federal charge of murder during a drug trafficking offense. He’s accused of shooting and killing Donald Mills on May 9, 2014, according to the indictment.
Baker, 43, was already convicted of reckless homicide in Mills’ death and had served two years of a 19-year prison sentence before being pardoned by Bevin. If convicted of the new federal charge, he could face the death penalty or any number of years in prison up to life, according to his indictment.
Baker’s pardon was among hundreds of pardons and commutations then-Gov. Matt Bevin granted in December 2019, most of them in the waning days of his term after losing re-election.
Some of the decisions caused a great deal of controversy because of the crimes involved, including the beheading of a woman, the rape of a 9-year-old girl and the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy after he passed out from drinking alcohol.
Supporters of those released said Bevin had corrected poor investigations or faulty court decisions, but prosecutors and family members of victims were outraged, saying Bevin had struck down valid convictions, substituting his judgment for that of police, prosecutors, judges and juries.
Senate President Robert Stivers, like Bevin a Republican, said the Senate Republican majority condemned Bevin’s actions “as a travesty and perversion of justice,” and lawmakers called for an investigation.
The pardon for Baker, 43, drew particular interest because Baker’s brother and sister-in-law held a fundraiser for Bevin in July 2018. The event raised $21,500 to help Bevin pay off his 2015 campaign debt, and the couple donated $4,000.
Two House Democrats, Morgan McGarvey of Louisville and Chris Harris of Pikeville, said in December 2019 that the governor’s pardon power was meant to serve justice, not grant political favors to powerful friends and donors.
“The appearance of corruption in this instance is overwhelming and cannot be overlooked or brushed aside,” the two said.
Bevin strongly denied giving Baker a pardon because of financial or political considerations, saying any such claims were “highly offensive and entirely false.”
The crime that initially landed Baker in prison happened in May 2014, when Baker and another man, Christopher Wagner, allegedly went to the mobile home of Donald Mills in Knox County to rob him.
Mills was a “known drug dealer,” according to a Kentucky Court of Appeals decision.
Wagner later testified that he had earlier overheard Elijah Messer and Baker talking about robbing Mills, and that they thought Mills had about $200,000 and 1,500 oxycodone pills, according to an appeal in Messer’s case.
Messer had taken Baker and a woman to Mills’ house two days before the robbery to buy oxycodone pills.
Wagner said Baker pulled up an aerial view of Mills’ home on a computer the night he heard Baker and Messer discussing the robbery, but Messer said he didn’t need to see it because he knew the property, according to the court case.
Early on May 9, 2014, two armed men kicked down the door of Mills’ trailer, said they were police officers and tried to take money and drugs from him, according to an account of the crime in a Court of Appeals decision.
Mills was shot and killed during the attempted robbery. His wife and two young children, as well as a friend of the children, were there at the time.
Messer later testified that Baker said he had to shoot Mills because Mills was going to kill him.
Wagner also told police he and Baker had committed the break-in and later testified against him, according to court records.
A jury convicted Baker of reckless homicide, first-degree robbery, impersonating a police officer and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly disposing of the gun.
A judge sentenced him in December 2017 to 19 years in prison, but two years later, Bevin commuted his sentence to time served and pardoned him of the crimes.
Bevin said in the order that Baker had made a series of “unwise decisions” and that his drug addiction had led him to associate with people that led to his conviction, but that the evidence against Bake was “sketchy at best.”
Baker argued he was innocent.
“It was a wonderful surprise,” Baker said of the pardon at a news conference after he was released.
However, the prosecutor, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, said there was ample evidence of Baker’s guilt, including the testimony of Wagner, who committed the crime with him.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals said in a decision that the “evidence of Baker’s guilt was overwhelming.”
Wagner pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Messer was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
They did not request pardons of Bevin.
Baker had applied three weeks ago to have the record of his state conviction expunged.. In the section of the application that asked him to list the names of any victims in the case, his response was “None; all charges pardoned.”