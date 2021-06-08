Kentucky man pardoned in homicide seeks release from jail after being charged again

A defense attorney has proposed home detention with GPS monitoring in seeking pretrial release for a Kentucky man facing a murder charge after being pardoned on an earlier homicide conviction.

However, a federal prosecutor argued that no set of bond conditions could reasonably protect the public from the potential danger of releasing Patrick Baker.

Baker, 43, was convicted of reckless homicide in the death of a Knox County drug dealer shot twice in the chest as two men tried to rob him of money and pain pills.

A judge sentenced him to 19 years in prison in December 2017, but just two years later, then-Gov. Matt Bevin commuted Baker’s sentence and pardoned him.

Many of the hundreds of commutations and pardons Bevin granted in his final days in office were controversial, but Baker’s drew particular attention because members of his family had held a fundraiser for Bevin in 2018. A prominent Republican donor also contacted Bevin to put in a good word for him.

A federal grand jury indicted Baker on a new charge of killing Donald Mills during the commission of a drug offense. Baker has been in jail since being arrested May 30.

He has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram last week told Baker’s attorneys to describe a set of potential release conditions for him to consider.

Rob Eggert, one of Baker’s defense attorneys, proposed in a memorandum Monday that Baker be released but confined to the home he shares with his fiancee and their 3-month-old daughter in Frankfort, with electronic monitoring of his location.

Baker also would undergo drug testing and searches of his home, Eggert said.

Eggert pointed out that Baker is presumed innocent, and that he had no violations while he was out on bond for three years awaiting trial on the earlier state court charge.

There is no specific evidence Baker would be a danger to the community, and he is not a flight risk, Eggert said.

In the defense proposal, Baker’s fiancee, Natasha Collins, would act as a third-party custodian for him, meaning she would be responsible for reporting any bond violations to federal authorities.

Collins and Baker’s father are both willing to put up their houses to secure his release, Eggert said.

However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed said in response that “no plot of land or house can lessen the danger” posed by Baker.

Reed said several factors argue for keeping Baker locked up pending trial, including the potential for a sentence of death or life in prison if he is convicted, a history of violence and weapon use in Mills’ death, a history of abusing drugs and a lack of employment.

Baker has been fixing up their house, takes care of their daughter and often helps her parents, his fiancee testified last week.

Baker has argued he was innocent in Mills’ death and was wrongly convicted in state court, but Reed said the weight of the evidence against him is strong.

Witnesses said Baker planned the robbery, recruited others for the crime, got a gun for an accomplice who went into Mills’ house with him, bought two sets of plastic handcuffs as part of a plan to pretend to pose as police, and had a Google Earth photo of Mills’ house, Reed said in a memorandum.

Before the robbery, Baker bought and used methamphetamine and provided some to his accomplice, Christopher Wagner, “as he got himself and Mr. Wagner ready” for the home invasion, Reed said.

At Mills’ house, Baker allegedly kicked in the door and looked for cash and drugs while Wagner went with Mills’ pregnant wife and three children into a bedroom.

When he didn’t find money and a large quantity of drugs, Baker shot Mills twice in the chest as his family listened, then went with Wagner to Bell County, where Baker burned his clothing and took apart the gun to dispose of it, Reed said.

Wagner later helped police recover buried pieces of the gun, and a forensics test matched it to shell casings left behind in Mills’ bedroom, Reed said.

It is also a concern that when a federal probation officer interviewed Baker after he was arrested late last month, he either downplayed or lied about the seriousness of his past substance abuse, the prosecutor argued.

“In terms of dangerousness, the defendant’s crime encompasses the trifecta of drugs, guns, and violence” that Congress has highlighted in terms or pretrial detention, Reed argued.