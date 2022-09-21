Kentucky man pleads guilty to felony charge from Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

A Kentucky resident pleaded guilty Wednesday over his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Kurt Peterson, 66, of Hodgenville pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C. to a felony charge of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds while using a dangerous or deadly weapon, the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI said that according to court documents, Peterson illegally entered the grounds at the Capitol and approached the building carrying a pointed wooden stick, which he used to break a window.

He also used his fist to break the glass, the release said.

“This is our house! Let us in! Our house!” Peterson said as he smashed the window, according to the release.

The cost to replace the window was estimated at $2,700.

Peterson later entered the Capitol and walked to the Speaker’s Lobby, where other people were banging on a door. He stayed in the building until police forced the crowd out of the building, according to the release.

The FBI office in Louisville investigated the case along with the bureau’s Washington office.

Peterson faces up to 10 years in prison.

More than 870 people have been charged with crimes related to the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, including more than 260 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers, the FBI said.

The FBI began investigating Peterson after receiving a tip that he had sent a Facebook message about being at the Capitol building during the insurrection, according to an affidavit from Zachary Harrison, a special agent.

People can provide tips to the FBI by calling 1-800-225-5324 or at tips.fbi.gov.

Many in the crowd that attacked the building and police on Jan. 6 believed falsely that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and wanted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the legitimate winner.