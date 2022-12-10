Kentucky man pleads guilty to molesting 2 girls in Gainesville

Dec. 9—A Kentucky man pleaded guilty Thursday, Dec. 8, to child molestation charges and was sentenced to life in prison with a mandatory 25 years to serve.

Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was convicted of child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Ring was extradited from his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to Gainesville, where he committed the crimes, District Attorney Lee Darragh wrote in an email to The Times.

Ring's victims included a 12-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister, who had been molested over a period of years, Darragh wrote.

"He had given money to each to come to his room, and would often buy them presents soon after the molestation occurred," Darragh wrote. If Ring had not pleaded guilty, he added, "The State's evidence would have included testimony of (three) other victims of similar occurrences."

"This case result came from an excellent investigation conducted by the Hall County Sheriff's Office and further information developed as the investigation continued," Lee wrote in a statement.