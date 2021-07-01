Kentucky man pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, faces maximum of 6 months in prison

The first Kentucky resident to be arrested over the Capitol riot has pleaded guilty to his involvement and awaits sentencing, according to court records.

Robert L. Bauer, who was at the U.S. Capitol with his cousin, faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison after he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court records. The charge is a misdemeanor. Bauer faced three additional charges, but they were dropped as part of the plea agreement, according to court records.

Bauer could also face a fine of up to $5,000. In addition, he has agreed to pay $500 in restitution for his part in the nearly $1.5 million damage from the riot. He’s a Cave City resident, according to court records.

As part of the plea agreement, Bauer admitted he walked to the Capitol building after former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., according to court records.

Bauer’s cousin, Edward Hemenway, was also charged and pleaded guilty. Hemenway is a Virginia resident. Bauer and his wife stayed with Hemenway from Jan. 1-5 and then got a hotel closer to the Capitol for Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, according to court records. Bauer’s wife went back to the hotel before Bauer and Hemenway went into the Capitol.

Bauer admitted that he walked into the Capitol building despite seeing a “do not enter” sign and “officers in S.W.A.T.-style gear standing near the scaffolding outside the building.”

He joined a group going into the building and noticed the group appeared to be fighting with police inside.

Bauer chanted “stop the steal” while inside the building.

Bauer also took pictures and videos and chanted, “Our house! Our house!”

The FBI was tipped off about Bauer’s alleged involvement on Jan. 7 when an unknown man called the National Threat Operations Center and accused Bauer of being involved. The caller said Bauer had posted photos of the riot on his Facebook page.

The next day, Bauer admitted to investigators that he participated in the chaos and showed them photos on his phone, according to court records.

Story continues

Bauer said he went into the Capitol because he wanted to “occupy the space,” according to court records. He claimed he had no intention of harming any police officers, and he also said he didn’t know Congress was in session. He said he was motivated by Trump’s words.

“Bauer explained that people in the crowd were angry about pedophiles, the news cycle, and losing their businesses during the lockdown,” the criminal complaint read.

Robert Bauer (right) and his cousin, Edward Hemenway, were accused of participating in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The FBI allegedly used photos posted to Facebook to identify them.

Some of those seen at the Capitol in photos and videos displayed QAnon logos, a conspiracy theorists group that has baselessly claimed that President Donald Trump is fighting against Democratic pedophile rings.

Bauer told investigators that when he got into the Capitol, an officer shook Bauer’s hand and told him the Capitol was “your house now, man” before giving Hemenway a half hug.

“Bauer believed that the policeman was acting out of fear,” the FBI affidavit filed in the case said.

Bauer was released from custody after his initial court appearance on a $25,000 unsecured bond, but he couldn’t attend or participate in any public protests or rallies.

Bauer is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Oct. 13, according to court records.

‘Your house now.’ Kentucky man was welcomed by a cop while storming Capitol, FBI says

Kentucky man charged in D.C. riot can’t attend rallies or go to Capitols, court says