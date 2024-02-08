Kentucky man sentenced to 10 years in DUI crash that killed a Chandler woman

The Spotsville, Kentucky, man who pleaded guilty to causing the death of another person while driving under the influence has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Posey County prosecutor.

Dustin Broad, 36, was sentenced Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to causing the death of Jodi B. Wheeler in 2023.

Wheeler, of Chandler, Indiana, was 38.

The wreck happened in the area of Indiana 66 and Bluegrass Road. Wheeler was the passenger in the car, and Broad was found to be the driver.

As part of his plea, Broad admitted to driving with methamphetamine and THC in his blood. He also did not have a driver's license at the time.

"There is no winner in this case – everyone loses. The Wheeler family tragically and senselessly lost a beloved mother and daughter due to Mr. Broad’s actions," Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said. "No sentence is ever going to be enough. However, simply put, the current penalty under Indiana law for this type of criminal behavior is far too lenient. There needs to be a higher level of accountability.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Dustin Broad of Spottsville, Kentucky sentenced in fatal DUI wreck