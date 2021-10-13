Kentucky man sentenced to jail for involvement in Capitol riot

Christopher Leach
·2 min read

A man from Cave City has been sentenced for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Bauer, 44, was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 65 hours of community service and $500 restitution, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Bauer pleaded guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court records. Bauer originally faced four charges for his involvement in the riot that injured hundreds of police officers.

The judge could have sentenced him to a maximum of six months in prison, a fine of no more than $5,000 and supervised release of no more than one year, according to court records.

The plea agreement document shows that Bauer agreed to the plea in late June.

According to court records, Bauer and his cousin, Edward Hemenway, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C. that evolved to storming the Capitol building. Bauer and Hemenway were two of the hundreds of people to unlawfully enter the Capitol, and Bauer spent approximately 17 minutes inside the building, court records say.

While inside, Bauer and his cousin went inside an area called the crypt and took several photos, per court documents. Bauer was also photographed standing on top of a military-style vehicle while sticking both of his middle fingers up.

Court records say there’s no evidence that Bauer or Hemenway did anything violent or destructive while inside the Capitol.

Bauer was charged shortly after the incident and interviewed with the FBI two days later, according to court documents. Bauer told the agent, “I was not there to fight anybody, get physical. I was there to just occupy.”

Bauer also told the FBI, “I don’t feel like I done nothing terribly wrong.

“I don’t agree with some things that went on. If I had been in a cop uniform on that day, I would have been scared for my life,” court records say.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Feds launch civil rights investigation of alleged physical, sexual abuse of juvenile detainees

    The Justice Department opened the investigation after 11 arrests of juvenile detention staffers in Texas facilities who allegedly sexually abused children.

  • U.S. Justice Department investigating conditions at 5 Texas juvenile detention facilities

    The Justice Department investigation includes reports of staff members sexually abusing children, showing them pornography, paying juveniles to assault other children and using excessive force.

  • Shirtless man climbs electric substation, leaving thousands without power in Ohio

    Onlookers gathered around the substation as police negotiated with the bare-chested man.

  • Wake County man charged with killing roommate. He called 911 on himself, police say

    A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder.

  • 100 Capitol Rioters Have Pleaded Guilty. Here’s What They Did And What They’re Facing.

    Guilty pleas are stacking up. Here’s what rioters are admitting to, and what they and the government are getting out of these deals.View Entire Post ›

  • Judge asks DOJ to probe D.C. jail's treatment of Capitol riot detainee

    A federal judge on Wednesday held officials at the Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections in contempt of court after ruling they violated the civil rights of a Jan. 6 detainee by impeding his access to medical care.The big picture: The department has been the subject of heavy criticism from inmates, lawyers and judges over its living conditions, the Washington Post reports. During the pandemic, for around 400 days, officials imposed a 23-hour-a-day lockdown policy to enforce social distanci

  • Cardi B Did Not ‘Mislead’ Court About Paris Fashion Week Trip, Judge Rules

    Kevin Brophy, who is suing the rapper over the use of his likeness on a mixtape cover, called out Cardi for going to France after she told the court she needed to avoid risky travel

  • Body Dysmorphia Is So Much More Than Just 'Low Self-Esteem'

    Insecurities: We’ve all got ‘em. Perhaps when looking in the mirror, we wish our teeth were whiter, our skin smoother, our hair shinier. However, when we step away from the glass, these thoughts typically fade into the background and we continue our day — give or take the amplified nonsense from the diet culture industry […]

  • U.S. asks judge to keep accused Capitol rioter in jail ahead of trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. prosecutor on Tuesday asked a federal judge to order continued pre-trial detention for a man charged with spraying a chemical on police officers during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Collyer said evidence showed "escalating conduct" by Samuel Lazar, 37, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, who the prosecutor alleged was "obsessed" with firearms and Trump's false claims that his defeat in the 2020 presidential election was the result of widespread fraud. Collyer said prosecutors do not believe Lazar entered the Capitol building during the riot.

  • Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit alleging fraud in 2020 election

    A state judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by Georgia voters and self-described election integrity activists who alleged that officials in Atlanta's Fulton County had counted fraudulent ballots in the November 2020 election. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero in McDonough just southeast of Atlanta, who oversaw the case, ruled that the petitioners had failed to allege injuries that affected them in a "personal and individual way," leaving them with no standing to bring the lawsuit. The order is the latest defeat for private groups in the United States which have claimed without evidence that widespread voting fraud in populous cities helped Democrat Joe Biden unfairly defeat then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

  • U.S. Jan. 6 panel to advance contempt charges if subpoenas not followed -Cheney

    The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four members of former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Ga. election workers fired for allegedly shredding voter applications

    Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday.

  • New charges against accused killer of four in Nevada in 2019

    Douglas County’s district attorney filed a criminal complaint Monday accusing a Salvadoran immigrant of killing two women in Gardnerville after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled he can't be tried for those crimes simultaneously in Washoe County where he is accused of fatally shooting a Reno couple days later in 2019. The high court ruled last month Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman must be tried in the counties where the slayings took place. The court ordered a judge in neighboring Washoe County judge to dismiss the charges related to Douglas County because the grand jury in Reno lacked proper jurisdiction to indict him for those crimes.

  • HBO Sports to Debut Documentary About Snowboarding Pioneer Jake Burton

    Burton died nearly two years ago at the age of 65.

  • The 23 Best Gifts For Impossible-To-Shop-For Dads Who Want Nothing

    Do you have the type of dad that’s impossible to shop for? We’ve got some idea we think he’ll actually appreciate.

  • 5 out-of-this-world products to channel your inner space nerd

    Feeling excited about space travel and the marvel that is our solar system? Rock your space nerd side with these accessories, toys and more.

  • Chargers’ Austin Ekeler compared to legendary running back

    Former Pro Bowl quarterback talked about which running back Austin Ekeler resembles.

  • Chris Broussard talks newest Knicks Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier in Season 2 premiere of The Putback | The Putback with Ian Begley

    On the Season 2 premiere of The Putback with Ian Begley, Ian and Chris Williamson are joined by Chris Broussard of Fox Sports. Chris and Ian share their reporting and insight on both Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson, along with the likelihood that either of those stars end up with the Knicks in the near future. Chris Broussard also shares his thoughts on the Knicks front office & head coach Tom Thibodeau, as well as his expectations for Knicks Evan Fournier & Kemba Walker. Ian also shares new reporting on Kevin Knox and his future with the Knicks, while assessing the "offense vs defense" balance with the regular season just days away. Watch more of The Putback: https://sny.tv/shows/the-putback-with-ian-begley About The Putback: The Putback will star SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, who will be joined each week by a different guest from the Knicks and the NBA, ranging from former players and coaches to national writers to Knicks celebrity fans. Meanwhile, Ian will also answer questions from “Knicks fans” who range in personality as well as opinions and philosophies on how to improve their beloved franchise

  • Most Americans may delay or skip flu shot this year amid pandemic, poll finds. Why?

    Experts worry 2021’s flu season could be more severe than previous years.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

    In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case. The arguments heard by the nine justices did not involve the legality of the 2018 law, focusing instead on the narrow legal issue of whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can take over the defense of it in a bid to revive the measure. Conservative and liberal justices asked questions that indicated sympathy toward ensuring that Cameron, as attorney general, retains the power to act even after a governor of a different political party takes office.