Kentucky man sentenced to jail for involvement in Capitol riot

A man from Cave City has been sentenced for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Robert Bauer, 44, was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 65 hours of community service and $500 restitution, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Bauer pleaded guilty to a charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court records. Bauer originally faced four charges for his involvement in the riot that injured hundreds of police officers.

The judge could have sentenced him to a maximum of six months in prison, a fine of no more than $5,000 and supervised release of no more than one year, according to court records.

The plea agreement document shows that Bauer agreed to the plea in late June.

According to court records, Bauer and his cousin, Edward Hemenway, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C. that evolved to storming the Capitol building. Bauer and Hemenway were two of the hundreds of people to unlawfully enter the Capitol, and Bauer spent approximately 17 minutes inside the building, court records say.

While inside, Bauer and his cousin went inside an area called the crypt and took several photos, per court documents. Bauer was also photographed standing on top of a military-style vehicle while sticking both of his middle fingers up.

Court records say there’s no evidence that Bauer or Hemenway did anything violent or destructive while inside the Capitol.

Bauer was charged shortly after the incident and interviewed with the FBI two days later, according to court documents. Bauer told the agent, “I was not there to fight anybody, get physical. I was there to just occupy.”

Bauer also told the FBI, “I don’t feel like I done nothing terribly wrong.

“I don’t agree with some things that went on. If I had been in a cop uniform on that day, I would have been scared for my life,” court records say.