Kentucky man sentenced to prison for role in Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol

A federal judge sentenced a south-central Kentucky man to 30 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Clayton Ray Mullins, 54, was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras to serve 36 months of supervised release following his prison sentence. Additionally, Mullins was ordered to pay $49,764 in fines, $30,165 in restitution to a Metropolitan Police Officer for his medical expenses and $2,000 in restitution to the Capitol's architect, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington D.C.

Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that Mullins "violently" pulled on the leg of a Capitol police officer for at least 20 seconds, which caused the officer to be dragged down a flight of stairs in the lower west terrace. Earlier in the day, Mullins allegedly joined others who were pushing a police barricade in the West Plaza, according to court documents. The attempts to remove the barricade were successful and officers retreated into a tunnel in the lower west terrace.

Investigators used social media videos and police body camera footage from the scene to construct a timeline of events. Mullins' identity was confirmed by an employee of a bank he had an account with, according to court documents.

Mullins was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations on Feb. 23, 2021 and later pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

