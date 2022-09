Storyful

A Dublin dad’s reaction to a prank played on him by his daughter delighted TikTok users after she posted video of it to the platform last month.Ciara Campbell shared the footage of her dad Karl on August 28, showing him marching out to check on his car after she told him there was a chip on it.When he realizes that the chip is of the potato variety — and not a chip out of the paintwork as expected — he flings the French fry at his daughter with a relieved grin on his face.Campbell told Storyful that she and her family love to play practical jokes on one another.“My dad was busy working out the back so his mind was elsewhere so I knew he’d easily believe it and get a good reaction out of it,” she said. “Afterwards he just kept laughing and couldn’t believe he had fallen for it.”She added that “he was so embarrassed” when the video of gained traction on TikTok, but saw the funny side. Credit: Ciara Campbell via Storyful