Kentucky man shot by law enforcement after reportedly pointing gun at sheriff’s deputy

A man was shot by a Marshall County sheriff’s deputy after pointing a gun at the officer, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Harold King Drive in Benton. The deputy was investigating suspicious activity when a man pointed a gun at them, prompting the officer to shoot the person.

The man was transported to Lourdes hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. A second person at the scene was later charged with first-degree burglary. He and the deputy were uninjured.

Kentucky State Police confirmed the shooting and said it was investigating. KSP said it is committed to being transparent about the case but declined to release more information until investigating further and interviewing witnesses.

“Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case,” KSP said in a press release.