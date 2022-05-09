Kentucky man shot his mother on Mother’s Day over an Xbox controller, sheriff says

A man from Southern Kentucky is facing charges of assault and attempted murder after allegedly shooting his mother on Mother’s Day, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s office.

The incident happened sometime Sunday evening. The sheriff’s office said they got a call that a person with a gunshot wound was on the way to the Wayne County Hospital at approximately 8:30 p.m.

At around the same time, the sheriff’s office received a call that the accused shooter, 22-year-old Jacob Small, was at a nearby residence willing to turn himself in, according to an arrest citation. Small stated that he had gotten into an argument with his mother over an Xbox controller that he had given to her as a Mother’s Day gift, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the mother and Small’s stepfather were backing down the driveway in their vehicle, Small fired one shot towards the vehicle, hitting his mother, according to an arrest citation. The sheriff’s office said the victim was treated at Wayne County Hospital then transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for further treatment.

The victim’s condition was unknown Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The rifle used in the shooting was recovered on scene, the sheriff’s office said. Small has been charged with attempted murder – domestic violence, first degree assault and second degree criminal mischief.