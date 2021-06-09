Kentucky man stabs his neighbor during argument, cops say. Victim seriously injured

An argument between two Kentucky neighbors ended in a stabbing and sent one person to a Lexington hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Kentucky State Police.

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. in Knox County after 63-year-old Kenneth Johnson drove his ATV over to his neighbor’s house on Spruce Pine Road. An argument ensued when Johnson showed up, state police said. Johnson allegedly stabbed his neighbor while on the back steps of the victim’s home and then left the scene, police said.

The victim’s wife called 911 and the victim was flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital to be treated, police said.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center, police said. He was charged with assault and evidence tampering.

A state police detective is leading an ongoing investigation into the stabbing, police said.