Kentucky man sues, seeking mom's body in Jeff funeral home case

Oct. 18—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Kentucky man doesn't know where his mom's body is following the July raid on Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center in Jeffersonville.

That's according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 14 in Jefferson Circuit Court in Louisville by plaintiff Ichiro Vance.

The civil suit is being brought against Freedom Mortuary Services LLC and funeral home director Randy Lankford.

In the lawsuit Vance said, through his attorney, that his mother died on March 5 and the Jefferson County, Kentucky coroner suggested the use of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center for burial services.

More than seven months later "plaintiff is unaware as to the whereabouts of his mother's body and/or remains," the lawsuit says.

According to the complaint, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center retrieved Vance's mother's body from Kentucky and brought it to Jeffersonville for burial services.

In July, the funeral home was raided by Clark County authorities after people nearby complained of a smell.

The lawsuit claims Lankford has violated Kentucky's abuse of a corpse law and that the plaintiff "has sustained significant emotional pain and suffering all as a direct result of the Defendant's abuse of his mother's corpse pursuant to statute."

Kentucky law states "A person is guilty of abuse of a corpse when except as authorized by law he intentionally treats a corpse in a way that would outrage ordinary family sensibilities. A person shall also be guilty of abuse of a corpse if that person enters into a contract and accepts remuneration for the preparation of a corpse for burial or the burial or cremation of a corpse and then deliberately fails to prepare, bury, or cremate that corpse in accordance with that contract."

Indiana's laws are different. The state's abuse of a corpse statute doesn't apply to a funeral director or embalmer. It does apply to a person who knowingly or intentionally mutilates a corpse, has sexual intercourse or sexual deviant conduct with a corpse or opens a casket with the intent to commit one of those acts.

Story continues

Vance's lawsuit also alleges negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and a violation of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act.

"The Defendants conduct represents clear violations of the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act as the Defendants fraudulently or deceptively schemed to accept remuneration and failed to dispose of the body of Jennie Chiba in accordance with the terms of the contract," the lawsuit says.

Late last month another family filed a lawsuit against Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, claiming they also didn't have their loved one's remains.

Plaintiffs Michael and Jason Rasmovich allege in a complaint filed on Sept. 30 in Clark County that Lankford told them he'd "performed customary and appropriate funerary services for the remains of their loved one, the deceased."

The complaint states that didn't happen.

Instead the deceased, "was left to rot at the funeral home, along with at least 30 other human bodies. To date, these funerary services have not been provided, including, but not limited to, the cremation of the remains of (the deceased) and the provision of a funerary urn," plaintiffs state in the complaint.

Other families in this case have told the News and Tribune it's taken time for them to get the remains of loved ones back.

Lankford is also facing criminal charges in the case, including theft, out of Clark County. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said more charges are coming in the case.

He is currently being held in the Clark County Jail and has been in custody since August.

According to court documents, a change of venue hearing is set for Nov. 22 in several of Lankford's civil cases.

His attorney argues he can't get a fair trial in Clark County and is asking to have it held in Scott County instead.