Kentucky man a suspect in slayings of his father, grandfather, attack on grandmother

Police are looking for a Pulaski County man suspected of killing his father and grandfather and attacking his grandmother.

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said in a release that officers went to investigate a report of a shooting in Science Hill, a small town in the northern part of the county, at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday.

They found Ardyth “Ray” Prather Jr., 67, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. His wife, Joann Prather, 65, had been shot and stabbed but was alive and taken to a Lexington hospital for treatment.

Police saw a neighboring house on Raleigh Road had blood on the door.

Austin Prather, 20, is a suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Pulaski County, Ky., on Nov. 7, 2023.

When officers went to check on the situation, they found Ardyth “Trae” Prather III, 43, dead inside the house, according to the release.

The suspect in the slayings is Austin Prather, 20, the son of Ardyth Prather III and grandson of Ardyth Prather Jr. and Joann Prather, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maj. Jeff Hancock with Jones’ office said police don’t yet have any information on what led to the killings.

Officers from the sheriff’s office, the Somerset Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Science Hill department responded to the scene.

Austin Prather had fled before police arrived.

Police said a suspect in a double homicide in Pulaski County, Ky., on Nov. 7, 2023 fled the scene in this Jeep.

He left in a brown 2013 Jeep Wrangler, and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Jones.

Police were still searching for him mid-morning Wednesday and had put out alerts to other police agencies, including in Lexington.

Police were in the process Wednesday morning of getting warrants for Austin Prather charging him with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Jones asked that anyone with information about the case contact his office at 606-678-5145 or any other police agency or 911 center.

People can also leave information at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com or by texting PCSOTIP to 847411.