Kentucky man who took explicit photos of his foster children gets 25 years in prison

A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he admitted he took explicit photos of two teens placed in his home as foster children.

Daniel Randall Ramsey-Greene, 27, of Middlesboro pleaded guilty to two charges of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Ramsey-Greene mounted a wireless camera over the toilet in his home that took images of a teenager’s genitals. Ramsey-Greene downloaded the images to his phone.

The teen said Ramsey-Greene came into their bedroom early one morning in April 2020, made them smoke marijuana and sexually assaulted them, according to an affidavit filed in the case by Thad Lambdin, a special agent with the FBI.

The teenager texted their biological mother for help, saying “Mom please get me out of here,” according to the affidavit.

The teen’s mother called Middlesboro police. Kentucky State Police also took part in the investigation.

Police found explicit images of a second teenager on Ramsey-Greene’s phone.

Both teens had been placed with Ramsey-Greene though the foster-care program, and he had adopted one, according to court records.

Ramsey-Greene will be under lifetime supervision of the U.S. Probation Office after he is released, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV.

U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom sentenced Ramsey-Greene Feb. 22.