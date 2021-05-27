Kentucky man used a weapon, obstructed law enforcement during Capitol riot, FBI says

Jeremy Chisenhall
1 min read

A Covington man was arrested by federal agents Thursday and charged with participating in the Capitol riot, according to the FBI.

Northern Kentucky resident Nicholas James Brockhoff was arrested in Tennessee by agents from the FBI Memphis office. He was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; use of a deadly or dangerous weapon; and obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder.

Brockhoff is at least the 15th Kentucky resident to be arrested for allegedly participating in the January 6 Capitol riot, according to federal data and prior Herald-Leader reporting.

The riot started as a rally in support of former President Donald Trump, but descended into mayhem at the Capitol building as participants attempted to stop certification of 2020 election results because they thought the election had been stolen despite court rulings to the contrary, reassurances from the U.S. attorney general, debunked examples and no evidence.

Brockhoff remained in federal custody after his arrest Thursday. He was expected to make his first appearance in federal court in the Western District of Tennessee Thursday, FBI officials said.

