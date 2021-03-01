Kentucky man vanishes at Grand Canyon, officials say. He’s been missing for a week

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Kentucky man is missing at the Grand Canyon National Park, officials say.

John Pennington, a 40-year-old man from Walton, was last known to be on the South Rim of the canyon, officials say.

Pennington abandoned his vehicle at Yaki Point, a scenic overlook in the park, around Feb. 23, officials say.

Pennington may be riding a yellow 2005 Suzuki motorcycle with an Ohio license plate. He’s “believed to be traveling alone,” according to park officials.

A spokesperson for Pennington’s family told ABC News urged anyone with information to provide tips.

“Our thanks and appreciation to the NPS and the local authorities for their efforts,” the spokesperson told ABC News.

Last year, Canadian officials said a man by the same name, age and hometown was caught twice entering the country in violation of COVID-19 border restrictions, McClatchy News reported. He faced a fine up to $750,000.

Pennington appeared in virtual court on Feb. 8 for a hearing in which prosecutors stayed the charges against him, Cochrane Today reported. In a previous court appearance, he denied breaking rules and said he was traveling from Alaska to the U.S., the news outlet reported.

Recommended Stories

  • N.Y.C. Police Search for Family of 4-Year-Old Girl Abandoned on Street Corner

    The little girl told police her name was Sidaya

  • National parks visitation dropped in 2020. Here are the most popular ones

    COVID-19 closures played a role in reshuffling the makeup of 2020's top 10 most-visited parks list, but 15 parks set visitation records.

  • Alabama men take loss to every team in LSU field after WD/DQ combo

    Alabama was disqualified from LSU's event after having an individual WD and DQ in the same round.

  • Three intoxicated drivers hit each other in fiery highway crash, Wisconsin cops say

    All three drivers were intoxicated in a Wisconsin highway crash, police say.

  • Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

    A man suspected in three slayings in Ohio was critically wounded during a Monday morning shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit, authorities said. Chandra Moore is wanted in the fatal shootings in Cincinnati of his estranged wife and two men, Cincinnati police said in a news release. Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Moore was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

  • Welcoming Children Into My Polyamorous Family Was a Huge Decision, But It Brought Us a World of Love

    When we decided to get pregnant as not just two gay men, but three gay men, living in a polyamorous triad (me and my partners, Alan and Jeremy), everything became exponentially more complicated. We worried the most about whether our children could suffer any ill consequences of our decision to parent. We needed to go […]

  • A Louisiana trooper who kicked and dragged a Black man while he was handcuffed has been suspended without pay for 50 hours

    Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old barber, died in police custody on May 10, 2019, following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit.

  • Man vanishes in attempt to swim after boat he lost control of, presumed dead

    A man vanished and is presumed to have drowned after losing control of his boat and attempting to swim after it as it floated away. The incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in Pascagoula, Mississippi, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico when the Pascagoula Police Department say their Marine Patrol Division found an unmanned fishing vessel in the Yazoo Bayou across from The Point Pier. Officers subsequently took control of the unmanned boat and were able to pull it ashore before conducting a cursory investigation.

  • In deadliest avalanche month for US – 26 fatalities – Juneau, Alaska, 'dodged a bullet' this weekend

    The threat of "historic avalanches" in Alaska's capital city appeared to diminish on Sunday after some residents were advised to evacuate their homes.

  • Thousands of doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine coming to Mecklenburg this week

    NC’s Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it expects more than 80,000 doses of the newly authorized vaccine to arrive in the state beginning Wednesday

  • Golden Globes 2021: The Complete List of Winners

    Netflix’s “The Crown” won four awards at Sunday’s 78th Golden Globes, including best TV drama as well as lead acting prizes for its onscreen Diana and Charles, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Donnor. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association spread the wealth in the film categories, with Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland” taking best drama film and best director while Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” won both best comedy or musical as well as best actor. Also of particular note, Chadwick Boseman won posthumously for his lead role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Find the full list of winners and nominees below. These Golden Globe Awards were celebrated (mostly) virtually, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting from separate coasts. Also Read: Golden Globes' Most Under-Dressed Stars, From Jason Sudeikis to Jodie Foster BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER Jared Leto, “The Little Things” Bill Murray, “On the Rocks” Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLEJohn Boyega, “Small Axe” *WINNER Brandan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule” Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Jim Parsons, “Hollywood” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris” Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER Also Read: Watch Chadwick Boseman Widow's Tearful Golden Globes Acceptance: 'He Would Say Something Beautiful' (Video) BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED “The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation; Universal Pictures) “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) “Over the Moon” (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) *WINNER “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / GKIDS) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor” Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule” Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” *WINNER BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” Jack Fincher, “Mank”Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7” *WINNER Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, “The Father” Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” Also Read: Why Jason Sudeikis Wore That Tie-Dye Hoodie to the Golden Globes BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA Olivia Colman, “The Crown” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”Emma Corrin, “The Crown” *WINNER Laura Linney, “Ozark” Sarah Paulson, “Ratched” BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE “Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah” Music by: H.E.R., Dernst Emile II Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas “Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of The Chicago 7” Music by: Daniel Pemberton Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite “Io Sì (Seen)” – “The Life Ahead” *WINNERMusic by: Diane WarrenLyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi “Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami…” Music by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth “Tigress & Tweed” – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday Music by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq Lyrics by: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky” Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet” James Newton Howard, “News of the World” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Mank” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul” *WINNER BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY “Emily in Paris” – Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios) “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television) “The Great” – Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV) *WINNER “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Kate Hudson, “Music” Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”Rosamund Pike, “I Care A Lot” *WINNER Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma.” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA Jason Bateman, “Ozark”Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” *WINNER Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Al Pacino, “Hunters” Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE “Anther Round” (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films) “La Llorona” (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder) “The Life Ahead” (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)“Minari” (USA) (Plan B; A24) *WINNER “Two of Us” (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures) BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA“The Crown” – Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television) *WINNER “Lovecraft Country” – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television) “The Mandalorian” – Disney+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.) “Ozark” – Netflix (MRC Television) “Ratched” – Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy” Olivia Colman, “The Father”Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” *WINNER Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” Helena Zengel, “News of the World” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SUPPORTING ROLEGillian Anderson, “The Crown” *WINNER Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” Julia Garner, “Ozark” Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People” Shira Haas, “Unorthodox” Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” *WINNER BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION “Normal People” – Hulu (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix (Netflix) *WINNER “Small Axe” – Amazon Studios (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios) “The Undoing” – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions) “Unorthodox” – Netflix (Studio Airlift / RealFilm) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” *WINNER Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” Gary Oldman, “Mank” Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian” BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” David Fincher, “Mank” Regina King, “One Night in Miami…” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of The Chicago 7”Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” *WINNER BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios) *WINNER “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) “Music” (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX) “Palm Springs” (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu) “The Prom” (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix) BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDYSacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” *WINNER James Corden, “The Prom” Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield” Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs” BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” *WINNER Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA “The Father” (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics) “Mank” (Netflix; Netflix)“Nomadland” (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures) *WINNER “Promising Young Woman” (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features) “The Trial of The Chicago 7” (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix) Read original story Golden Globes 2021: The Complete List of Winners At TheWrap

  • Texas utility chairwoman resigns amid rebukes and fallout from record-breaking storm

    Dan Patrick says officials making sure Texas has sufficient electric power were not prepared for the magnitude of last month's winter storm.

  • Eagles to face AFC East opponent on the road when NFL adds a 17th game in 2021

    The NFL is set to add a 17th game to the schedule and Peter King is reporting that the Eagles will likely face the Jets on the road

  • The hardhats at the Homestead manhole were men at work on a $30,000 theft, cops say

    What looked like workmen doing late night repairs at an Old Dixie Highway manhole Sunday weren’t doing repairs for AT&T, Homestead police say, but rather stealing from AT&T.

  • ‘Heartbreaking’: Ohio 6-Year-Old Died After Clinging to Car as Mom Abandoned Him, Cops Say

    PoliceAn Ohio mother who police say tried to abandon her 6-year-old son at a local park, dragged him along the pavement when he tried to get back into the car, then dumped the boy’s lifeless body in a river the following day, confessed to killing the child but has shown little remorse, the Middletown police chief revealed Monday.Brittany Gosney, 29, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence. Cops say Gosney’s two other children—both of whom are second-graders—were in the car at the time of the killing, but were not harmed. They have since been placed in foster care, according to authorities.“This has really touched my soul and my heart,” Police Chief David Birk said at a Monday press conference. “My kids are older, but my youngest is 16, but I’m just sitting there, you know, the poor six-year-old has no idea what’s going on and what’s happening, and for the other kids to go through this too. It’s just heartbreaking.”Birk said Gosney indicated that she had planned to abandon the other two, as well. Gosney reportedly lost custody of a fourth child who has been under the state’s care since before the 6-year-old’s killing.An arrest report provided to The Daily Beast by the Middletown PD says Gosney “admitted to taking her son, James Robert Hutchinson, to Rush Run Park in Preble County, where she placed him outside of her vehicle.” After forcing him out of the car, Gosney told Detective John Hoover that the boy “attempted to get back in the vehicle and she drove off at a high rate of speed, dragging the child for a distance. The defendant then left the park and returned approximately 30 to 40 minutes later finding the child in the middle of the parking lot with a head injury.”Gosney then took her son’s remains back home, and placed the body in an upstairs bedroom.“The following day she drove to the Ohio River and disposed of the child’s body in the river,” the report says.Gosney’s boyfriend, James Russell Hamilton, 42, is accused of helping Gosney dump her son’s body after the fact. He is facing charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Bail for Gosney was set at $1 million cash; Hamilton’s was set at $105,000. Both remain in custody, Middletown Police Department spokesperson Shelby Quinlivan told The Daily Beast.Gosney and Hamilton showed up at the police station around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning to report her son missing, said Birk. He sensed something was wrong from the start, because the two couldn’t get their stories straight. Birk described the situation as “just red flags all over,”A few hours later, the two allegedly confessed. The child’s body has not yet been recovered.“I’m so heartbroken I don’t care if I had a million dollars I would not get her out but he is involved more than what’s being said he should get the same,” a man identified as Gosney’s stepfather posted to his Facebook page on Monday.In a letter to families of children at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where James Hutchinson attended first grade, Principal Tracy Neely wrote: “We are all mourning the loss of our friend James today. James was a happy and joyful soul who loved school. On the days he was in class, he would give hugs to all his teachers as he walked into school. A fun memory I have is the way his face would light up when he won the lucky lunch tray! First graders can find the joy in just about anything. I will always remember his bright joy.”The school will hold a celebration of life for James Hutchinson at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Gosney and Hamilton are due back in court on March 8.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Christopher Meloni Recalls Working With Chadwick Boseman Ahead of the Golden Globes

    In an exclusive chat with Karamo at the 2021 Golden Globes, Christopher Meloni recalled filming 42 with the late Chadwick Boseman.

  • Digidog, a Robotic Dog Used by the Police, Stirs Privacy Concerns

    NEW YORK — Two men were being held hostage in a Bronx apartment. They had been threatened at gunpoint, tied up and tortured for hours by two other men who pretended to be plumbers to get inside, police said. One of the victims managed to escape and called the police, who showed up early Tuesday morning at the apartment on East 227th Street, unsure if the armed men were still inside. The police decided it was time to deploy Digidog, a 70-pound robotic dog with a loping gait, cameras and lights affixed to its frame, and a two-way communication system that allows the officer maneuvering it remotely to see and hear what is happening. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Police said the robot can see in the dark and assess how safe it is for officers to enter an apartment or building where there may be a threat. In the case of the Bronx home invasion, police said Digidog helped the officers determine that there was no one inside. Police said they were still searching for the two men, who stole a cellphone and $2,000 in cash and used a hot iron to burn one of the victims. “The NYPD has been using robots since the 1970s to save lives in hostage situations & hazmat incidents,” the department said on Twitter. “This model of robot is being tested to evaluate its capabilities against other models in use by our emergency service unit and bomb squad.” But the robot has skeptics. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, described Digidog on Twitter as a “robotic surveillance ground” drone. “Please ask yourself: When was the last time you saw next-generation, world-class technology for education, health care, housing, etc. consistently prioritized for underserved communities like this?” she said on Twitter, linking to a New York Post story about Digidog. The City Council passed the Public Oversight of Surveillance Technology Act last June amid efforts to overhaul the police force, many of them triggered by Black Lives Matter demonstrations. The act requires the Police Department to be more transparent about its surveillance and technology tools, including Digidog, something civil libertarians said had been lacking. Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst with the American Civil Liberties Union, said empowering a robot to do police work could have implications for bias, mobile surveillance, hacking and privacy. There is also concern that the robot could be paired with other technology and be weaponized. “We do see a lot of police departments adopting powerful new surveillance and other technology without telling, let alone asking, the communities they serve,” he said. “So openness and transparency is key.” The New York Police Department did not respond to requests for comment about the civil liberty concerns. A mobile device that can gather intelligence about a volatile situation remotely has “tremendous potential” to limit injuries and fatalities, said Keith Taylor, a former SWAT team sergeant at the police department who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “It’s important to question police authority; however, this appears to be pretty straightforward,” he said. “It is designed to help law enforcement get the information they need without having a deadly firefight, for instance.” The New York Police Department is among three in the country that have the mechanical dog, which is built by Boston Dynamics, a tech company known for videos of its robots dancing and jumping with eerie, humanlike fluidity. Boston Dynamics began selling the robot dog, which it calls Spot, last June. Most buyers have been utility and energy companies as well as manufacturers and construction companies, which use it to get into spaces too dangerous for humans, said Michael Perry, vice president of business development at the company. The robot has been used to inspect sites with hazardous material. Early in the pandemic, it was used by health care workers to communicate with potentially sick patients at hospital triage sites, Perry said. Most of the companies rename the robot after they buy it, giving it names like Bolt and Mac and Cheese, he said. The Massachusetts State Police and the Honolulu Police Department are also using the robotic dog, which has a 90-minute battery life and walks at a speed of 3 mph. Other police departments have called the company to learn more about the robot, which has a starting price of about $74,000 and may cost more with extra features, Perry said. The robotic dog, which bears a resemblance to those featured in the 2017 “Metalhead” episode of “Black Mirror,” was not designed to act as a covert tool of mass surveillance, Perry said. “It’s noisy and has flashing lights,” he said. “It’s not something that is discreet.” The use of robots that can be deployed into dangerous situations to keep police officers out of harm’s way could become the norm. In Dallas in 2016, police ended a standoff with a gunman sought in the killings of five officers by blowing him up using a robot. In 2015, a man with a knife who threatened to jump off a bridge in San Jose, California, was taken into custody after police had a robot bring him a cellphone and a pizza. And in 2014, police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, used a robot to “deploy chemical munitions” in a motel room where a man had barricaded himself with a gun, a department report said. He surrendered. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Tim Allen on the lesson he learned in prison in his 20s

    Tim Allen opens up about serving time in prison — and what he learned.

  • 12 pass-rushing options for Bills after J.J. Watt signs with Cardinals

    Who could the Buffalo Bills target for a pass rusher following JJ Watt signing with the Arizona Cardinals?

  • Thousands march against Moïse, kidnappings and U.N. in Haiti during large protest

    Propelled by a burgeoning sense of doom and fears of a reinstatement of a dictatorship, thousands of Haitians peacefully waved tree branches and Haitian flags through the capital and several major cities in Haiti Sunday to protest a growing wave of for-ransom kidnappings, and again called for the departure of President Jovenel Moïse.