Kentucky man, woman charged with murder in connection to ‘suspicious death’ of a 5 year old

A man and woman in Greenup County have been charged with murder in connection to a suspicious death of a 5-year-old child, according to Kentucky State Police.

Rachel Waddell, 36, and Christopher Stiltner, 38, are both facing murder charges related to the death investigation. KSP said they were arrested without incident at a residence on Oak Street in Wurtland, the same location where the child died.

KSP learned about the child’s death in June. KSP said on Thursday detectives presented its case to the Greenup County Grand Jury, which led to the indictment warrants for murder for Waddell and Stiltner.

Waddell and Stiltner are being held at the Greenup County Detention Center, according to KSP.

KSP didn’t identify the victim in the case.

This is a developing story and may be updated.