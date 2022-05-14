A Kentucky middle school asked kids in a homework assignment to discourage an imaginary friend from being gay

A school classroom. MILATAS/Getty Images

Homework from the Christian Academy of Louisville in Kentucky told kids to discourage their friends from being gay.

Kids had to write a letter to an imaginary gay friend expressing that "homosexuality will not bring them satisfaction."

The school told The Courier-Journal that the assignment was given to students in a Bible class.

Middle-schoolers at the Christian Academy of Louisville in Kentucky received a homework assignment that directed them to tell an imaginary friend that "homosexuality will not bring them satisfaction."

A social media user posted pics of the assignment, which asks students to write a letter to a gay friend, to Twitter on Friday.

"Assume that you have known this friend since kindergarten, that you go to the same church and that you have been pretty good friends over the years until now," one of the pics with instructions for the assignment says. "The aim of your letter should be to lovingly and compassionately speak truth to the person you're talking to in a way that does not approve of any sin. Instead, TRY TO PERSUADE THEM OF THE GOODNESS OF GOD'S DESIGN for them."

The assignment was due Thursday, according to the pics.

JP Davis, the social media user who posted the pics, told The Courier-Journal that a friend with a child who attends the Christian Academy of Louisville showed him the assignment. His friend was "visibly and understandably upset about the assignment," Davis said.

"Her kid is in the class that was given the assignment, and he and her are both uncomfortable with it," he said. "She doesn't know how to handle it. ... And her kid's upset."

The Christian Academy of Louisville School System did not immediately return Insider's request for comment. But in a statement to The Courier-Journal, Superintendent Darin Long said the assignment was given in a Bible class.

It was "part of a unit of study which discusses 'What are humans and where is their identity?'" Long said.

Long added that the assignment was meant to be an example of "how a person could discuss homosexuality with a friend from a biblical perspective with compassion and love."

"This hypothetical friend conversation was for our students to review the class discussions and their perspectives on the subject," Long said, according to The Courier-Journal. "Moving forward, we will review this assignment to ensure there is clarity in its purpose and language."

