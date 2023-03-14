Kentucky middle school principal arrested first day on the job

A Kentucky middle school principal was arrested Monday, his first on the job, according to local reports.

Leroy Littles Sr., 44, started work Monday as the principal at Olmsted Academy North in Louisville. A "Welcome, Principal Littles" sign was placed in front of the school, WDRB-TV reported.

Littles was taken into custody over a Dec. 25, 2022, domestic violence incident. He was served an arrest warrant at the school for fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY SAYS HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED NEAR STADIUM

Leroy Littles Sr., 44, was arrested on his first day on the job as a Kentucky middle school principal on Monday.

A police report obtained by the news outlet said Littles had arrived at his girlfriend's home when she was seen leaving with an ex-boyfriend. As Littles began arguing with her, he allegedly assaulted the former boyfriend, who had injuries to his face and head.

When Hillview police officers arrived at the scene, Littles was gone.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim reportedly has video of the alleged assault and gave it to the Bullitt County Attorney's Office days after. The Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) district issued a letter to parents about the arrest.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You may have seen or heard local media stories about allegations against Olmsted North Principal Leroy Littles, Sr. The charges are unrelated to JCPS," it read.

An assistant principal was placed in charge of the school, the district said. Fox News Digital has reached out to district officials.

Littles has worked for the district for 16 years, most recently as a principal intern at Waggener High School earlier this school year.