Kentucky’s Miss Basketball trio sparks second-half rally in season-opening victory

Five University of Kentucky women’s basketball players scored in double figures as the Wildcats opened the 2023-24 season by rallying to a 74-66 victory over East Tennessee State at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Amiya Jenkins, Kentucky’s 2022 Miss Basketball from Anderson County, led the Wildcats with 16 points. Senior Maddie Scherr, Kentucky’s 2020 Miss Basketball from Ryle, scored 14 as did sophomore Saniah Tyler in a breakout performance in which she played as many minutes (25) as she did all of last season. Senior Ajae Petty delivered a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Brooklynn Miles, Kentucky’s 2021 Miss Basketball from Franklin County, added 10 points in her Wildcats debut after transferring from Tennessee.

The Wildcats got out to a quick start with a starting five of Miles, Tyler, Jenkins, Scherr and Petty to tip off Kyra Elzy’s fourth season as Kentucky head coach. UK outscored the Buccaneers 21-16 in the first period, but scored just seven to ETSU’s 14 in the second quarter. Despite an inability to find any offensive momentum for the entire 10 minutes, UK managed to stop the bleeding by holding the Buccaneers scoreless for the final 4:09 of the first half and trailed just 30-28 entering the locker room.

The Wildcats, already lacking in depth, suffered from four of their five starters getting into foul trouble. Tyler, applying heavy ball pressure to ETSU’s guards, had three personal fouls by halftime, while Jenkins, Petty and Scherr each had two apiece.

Defeating ETSU was no small task for a season opener in which Elzy unveiled a roster makeover for Kentucky. The Buccaneers were voted preseason favorites in the Southern Conference by the league’s coaches.

UK found its footing in the third quarter, fighting back to tie the game with 28 seconds to play in the period thanks to an and-one from Jenkins. The Wildcats outscored the Buccaneers 22-20 in the third and team were tied 50-50 entering the fourth.

Maddie Scherr (22) contributed 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal before fouling out.

After trailing by as many as nine points in the third quarter, the Cats took their first lead since the first quarter early in the fourth on an Eniya Russell bucket. UK then locked down on defense, forcing a nearly three-minute scoring drought midway through the period while stringing together a 7-0 run. Kentucky secured the victory at the free throw line, making 10 of 18 attempts in the final quarter as ETSU repeatedly sent the Wildcats to the line to try to close the gap.

For the game, Kentucky shot 36 free throws, making just 22 (61.1 percent). The Cats also struggled from three-point range, knocking down just two of 15 attempts — both by Tyler.

However, Kentucky pulled out the gritty win by taking care of the ball (only seven turnovers) and limiting the Bucs to 41 percent shooting.

Kendall Folley and Courtney Moore led the Buccaneers with 22 and 17 points, respectively.

Tuesday’s game was played at Transylvania because Kentucky’s normal home, Memorial Coliseum is undergoing a renovation. Most of the Wildcats’ home games will be played in Rupp Arena, where they’ll return Saturday night to take on USC Upstate.

Brooklynn Miles, making her Kentucky debut after transferring from Tennessee, finished with 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Next game

South Carolina-Upstate at Kentucky

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rupp Arena

TV: SEC Network + (online only)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630

Records: USC Upstate 0-1, Kentucky 1-0

Series: Kentucky leads 3-0

Last meeting: Kentucky won 67-44 on Dec. 19, 2021, in Lexington

