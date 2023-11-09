Kentucky mother shot and killed her 9 and 6 year old children, sheriff’s office says

A Kentucky mother has been charged with two counts of murder after her children were shot and killed, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Bentwood Drive in Shepherdsville, the sheriff’s office said. Two minors, ages 9 and 6, were transported to Norton’s Childrens Hospital with critical injuries after being shot. They later died.

The children’s mother, 32-year-old Tiffanie Lucas, 32, was detained at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ arrest citation says witnesses identified her as the shooter.

The arrest citation indicates the shooting happened at Lucas’ home. She will make her first court appearance in Bullitt County District Court Thursday at 9 a.m., according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said all parties involved in the incident have been identified and there was no further threat to the community.