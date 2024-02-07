Kentucky National Guard awarded nearly $2M for flood rescue efforts

The Kentucky National Guard has been awarded $1.9 million in federal funding for its assistance efforts during this historic Eastern Kentucky flooding in 2022, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The money comes from the Public Assistance Project, which is authorized by the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. FEMA said the money reimburses eligible applicants for the cost of life-saving emergency protective measures, debris removal and the repair, replacement or restoration of disaster-damaged facilities like buildings, roads and utilities.

“The FEMA PA program provides grants to state, tribal, and local governments, and certain types of private non-profit organizations including some houses of worship, so that communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies,” FEMA said in a news release.

The National Guard conducted search and rescue missions and other activities to offer support during the Eastern Kentucky floods. The floods killed 45 people, making it the deadliest flood in Kentucky’s history.

Video released by the National Guard showed what rescue operations were like in the immediate aftermath of the flood. The video shows footage from inside a helicopter of the National Guard hoisting people from trees, rooftops and other non-stable locations into the helicopter.