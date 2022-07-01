Kentucky officers wounded in 'deadly' shooting; suspect in custody: law enforcement

Several Kentucky police officers were shot in a "deadly" shooting Thursday evening while responding to a call of shots fired in Floyd County.

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening and Kentucky State Police said in a brief press conference that there is no further threat to the community.

Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant in Allen, Kentucky, when they came under fire from the suspect, which turned into a barricade situation before the suspect was arrested.

Allen is a small town southeast of Lexington.

It's unclear how many officers were injured and Kentucky State Police and the Floyd County Sheriff have not responded to Fox News' request for further information. The conditions of the injured officers have not been released. Some local outlets have reported an officer was killed.

"As reported earlier by different news media outlets, a deadly shooting has taken place tonight," the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement late Thursday on Facebook. "An official statement from Sheriff will be released later. But for now he wants to thank everyone for your concern, texts, phone calls and most importantly your prayers. He asks that you please continue to pray for all of the men and women involved and the families who have suffered loss."

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Twitter: "Tonight I ask the commonwealth to join Britainy and I in holding Floyd County in prayer, especially the family and loved ones of those who have responded to a barricade situation involving a shooting. ^AB."

ATF Louisville tweeted that its Ashland and London Offices had responded "to a shooting scene and armed barricaded person in Floyd County, Kentucky."