Kentucky official charged in alleged misuse of money totaling more than $10,000

An elected official in Western Kentucky misused money totaling more than $10,000, a grand jury has charged.

A grand jury indicted Wayne H. Carr Jr., the property valuation administrator in Graves County, on one charge of abuse of public trust involving more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, according to Kentucky State Police and court records.

The investigation began after the office of Auditor Mike Harmon contacted state police in June to report auditors had found “several questionable and improper disbursements” by Carr’s office, the release said.

Police found that Carr, identified as Howell Carr in the release, had authorized people who were not employees to receive benefits from the PVA office, including cell phones and credit cards for fuel.

The most recent audit report available online for Carr’s office covers the period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, but it was posted in May.

The findings included that several out-of-state gas purchases were not for official use; that three Sam’s Club memberships totaling $140 were paid using PVA office money; 10 disbursements totaling $995 had no documentation to support the spending; 10 payments didn’t agree with bank records; and Carr “would not provide the detailed billing pages for three cell phone charges totaling $658.”

Harmon’s office said the findings would be referred to state police and other authorities.

State police said their investigation also found evidence that Karla Renkoski, a Mayfield woman who is not a PVA employee, was complicit in the misuse of money from the office.

Renkoski is charged with complicity to abuse of public funds money totaling less than $10,000, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The charge against Carr is a felony that carries a sentence of five to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted.

The grand jury indicted Carr and Renkoski this week.

PVAs in Kentucky assess property values for tax purposes.