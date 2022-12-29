Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span

FILE - Traffic on the Brent Spence Bridge passes in front of the Cincinnati skyline while crossing the Ohio River to and from Covington, Ky., Oct. 7, 2014. Officials from both Kentucky and Ohio announced Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, that the states will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there along a heavily used freight route connecting the Midwest and the South. (AP Photo/Al Behrman, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
83
·2 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kentucky and Ohio will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there, a heavily used freight route linking the Midwest and the South, officials announced Thursday.

Congestion at the Brent Spence Bridge on Interstates 75 and 71 has for years been a frustration for travelers, a bottleneck on a key shipping corridor and thus a symbol of the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Officials say the bridge was built in the 1960s to carry around 80,000 vehicles a day but has seen double that traffic load on its narrow lanes, leading the Federal Highway Administration to declare it functionally obsolete.

The planned project covers about 8 miles (12 kilometers) and includes improvements to the bridge and some connecting roads and construction of a companion span nearby. The two states coordinated to request funding under the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed last year by President Joe Biden, a Democrat who had touted the project while the legislation was under consideration.

The companion bridge ”will be one of the bill’s crowning accomplishments," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement Thursday.

Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called the funding “one of the largest grants in U.S. history” and said it will help build the new bridge without tolls.

Officials anticipate breaking ground in late 2023 and hope to have much of the work done by 2029.

“Ohio and Kentucky have been discussing the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project for almost two decades, and now, we can finally move beyond the talk and get to work,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, in a statement.

Ohio and Kentucky are also spending state dollars on the project. Its estimated total price tag has grown to about $3.6 billion because of inflation and rising construction costs, officials said.

Recommended Stories

  • $1.6 billion federal grant announced for long-awaited Brent Spence companion bridge

    The money will be used to construct a new companion bridge to the Brent Spence Bridge along with other improvements.

  • More than $1.6 billion secured for Brent Spence Bridge construction

    The Brent Spence Bridge corridor improvements have finally been granted funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

  • Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent

    A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted. The judge's ruling followed an evaluation by an expert who found that Patton was mentally incompetent.

  • EU gives guarded welcome to U.S. guidance on EV tax credits

    The European Commission gave a guarded welcome on Thursday to guidance by the United States meaning that EU companies could partially benefit from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, but said further improvements were required. The $430 billion green subsidy law, which grants tax credits for buying U.S.-produced electric vehicles (EVs) and other green products, has triggered fears it could make the United States a world leader in the EV market at the expense of European countries. The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said the U.S. guidance, published on Thursday, showed EU producers could benefit from tax credits for sales to commercial operators, but their vehicles would not be eligible for such credits when sold to private consumers.

  • Far-Right Activist Ammon Bundy Threatens ‘Shotgun’ Standoff Over Hospital Lawsuit

    Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSix years after his last armed standoff with law enforcement, far-right leader Ammon Bundy appears to be threatening another armed action—this time over a lawsuit from an Idaho hospital he’s accused of harassing.“They’re suing me for defamation. They’re probably going to try to get judgments of over a million dollars and take everything they have from me,” Bundy told the conservative Idaho Dispatch in a livestream video this week. “And I’m not going to let th

  • Arizona dam sees highest water level in 5 years, relieving farmers: report

    The Coolidge Dam in eastern Arizona has reported recorded its highest water level in five years and, per the U.S. Geological Survey, the highest December total ever.

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. Buffett said in his letter that he decided to make an exception to his policy of staying out of local issues even though “it can be off-putting to many to have a wealthy 92-year-old tell them what is good for their future.”

  • Court weighs halting Philadelphia prosecutor's impeachment

    A Pennsylvania court is weighing whether to step in and stop the Legislature’s impeachment proceedings against Philadelphia’s district attorney, in a case that is part of a wave of efforts across the country to remove progressive prosecutors as violent crime rose nationally. The separation of powers, and where legislative authority stops and the court’s begins, were central to arguments in court over a lawsuit by District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, challenging the state Legislature’s attempt to remove him from office. A four-judge Commonwealth Court panel, split evenly between Democrats and Republicans, weighed precedent and authority in nearly two hours of arguments.

  • What did the Biden-Harris administration do for Black people in 2022?

    When Joe Biden delivered his acceptance speech after defeating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential contest, the then-president-elect intentionally thanked […] The post What did the Biden-Harris administration do for Black people in 2022? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden signs $1.7 trillion bill funding government operations

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill that will keep the federal government operating through the end of the federal budget year in September 2023, and provide tens of billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian military. Biden had until late Friday to sign the bill to avoid a partial government shutdown. The Democratic-controlled House passed the bill 225-201, mostly along party lines, just before Christmas.

  • Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info

    Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.

  • US Ignored Own Scientists' Warning in Backing Atlantic Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- US government scientists warned federal regulators the South Fork offshore wind farm near the Rhode Island coast threatened the Southern New England Cod, a species so ingrained in regional lore that a wooden carving of it hangs in the Massachusetts state house.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkItaly Says Covid Cases on China

  • DA seeks removal of NC sheriff under fire for racist remarks, the morning he’s sworn in

    Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene was sworn in to a second term, but his return to power could be short-lived.

  • Arizona Republican Kari Lake appeals her loss in election lawsuit, judge's order to pay rival $33K in fees

    Failed GOP Arizona gubernatorial candidate Lake is appealing her election challenge loss and a decision ordering her to pay Katie Hobbs' legal fees.

  • Governor DeWine names nominee for next Director of Ohio EPA

    Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named the nominee for Director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA).

  • Roughly $1.6 billion secured for new Brent Spence Bridge construction

    After decades of promises and years of negotiations, Brent Spence Bridge improvements have finally been granted funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law President Joe Biden signed in 2021.

  • Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report

    According to the new FDOT report there are 221 functionally obsolete bridges across Northeast Florida’s nine counties. A total of 41 of them were identified as structurally deficient.

  • NASA's new mission: Surveying Earth's surface water from above

    Ben Hamlington of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory discusses how satellites will be used to survey the Earth’s surface water and help researchers better understand how oceans behave.

  • Donald Trump paid $0 in taxes in 2020. He’s not alone: 60% of households paid no federal income tax that year, but for very different reasons and will 2023 finally be a good year to buy a home?

    Donald and Melania Trump paid no taxes for 2020, reporting a loss of $4.8 million that year. The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.42%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.