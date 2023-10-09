Kentucky Orchid Society holds 34th annual flower show and sale at St. Matthews Episcopal Church
Kentucky Orchid Society holds 34th annual flower show and sale at St. Matthews Episcopal Church
Kentucky Orchid Society holds 34th annual flower show and sale at St. Matthews Episcopal Church
The Miami Dolphins' record-setting start is delivering fantasy football managers several options to help them win in 2023.
The Rangers are taking a 2-0 series lead back to Texas, while the Twins earned a 1-1 split in Houston.
Simone Biles' return to the world stage after two years away couldn't have gone much better.
Oklahoma jumped seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 after beating Texas.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on October 10 and 11 this year. Here are the best early Prime Day deals you can get before the event begins.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
Scrub Daddy, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
Stock up on your fall essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
After a robust September jobs report the latest read on inflation awaits in the week ahead as inflations decipher whether the economy is headed for a soft landing.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Electrical technology is accelerating at a faster rate than many previous industrial innovations.
More than 40,000 shoppers have given it their seal of approval — and it's on sale.
Love LaCroix but hate all the tin can waste? DIY your own fizzy water creations easily — and save money and reduce waste.
Isn't it time you went "big" on your home theater setup?
A 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX Sport Wagon, second model year for the WRX in the United States, found in a Denver-region self-service wrecking yard.
Tesla has cut pricing on the Model 3 and Model Y in an effort to boost demand ahead of a pivotal fourth quarter.
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
The Treasury Department on Friday issued new guidance on how a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit can be used as a point-of-sale rebate starting in January.
The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 54% increase in cosmetic breast reduction surgeries. Experts explain why.