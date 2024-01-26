Kentucky parents of 2-year-old who was shot, killed face manslaughter charges

The parents of the 2-year-old child who was shot and killed in Northern Kentucky Monday have been charged, according to the Covington Police Department.

Selena Farrell, 23, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and abandonment. Covington police said she’s the mother of the victim.

Farrell was arrested Thursday and first charged with probation violation, according to Kenton County jail records.

Tashaun Adams, 21, been charged with second-degree manslaughter and hindering apprehension. Covington police said Adams is the victim’s father.

A third suspect, 20-year-old Jeremiah Thomas, of Elsmere, has also been charged with hindering apprehension, according to Covington police. Adams and Thomas were not listed in the Kenton County Detention Center log Friday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:44 p.m. in the 2500 block of Warren Street, which is near Holmes High School. Covington police said officials rushed the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where the child later died.

Reports from multiple northern Kentucky media outlets indicate the victim’s name was Khalil Adams, and he was shot by his sibling after a loaded handgun was left within reach of the children.

A report from WCPO, the ABC affiliate in Cincinnati, said the child told police where the gun had been found.

Fox19, also based in Cincinnati, said a local prosecutor was expected to hold a news conference Friday.