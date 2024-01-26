Kentucky parents charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old fatally shoots younger brother

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who fatally shot his 2-year-old brother in northern Kentucky earlier this week have been charged with manslaughter, prosecutors said Friday.

The boys’ parents, 23-year-old Selena Farrell and 21-year-old Tashaun Adams, were arrested Thursday in Florence, Kenton County, just days after the shooting death of their youngest child.

Police were called to the family’s Covington, Ky. home early Monday afternoon for a report of a child shot, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the infant suffering from a “through-and-through” gunshot wound to the chest, according to a criminal complaint. He was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities accuse both parents of leaving a loaded and unsecured gun within reach of the 3-year-old — a “very much avoidable” situation that resulted in the 2-year-old’s death, Kenton County Attorney Rob Sanders said in a news conference Friday.

“This shooting death was caused by the fact that two adults left a loaded handgun with a round in the chamber within reach of a 3-year-old child that they did not supervise,” he said.

Farrell — who had fled the scene before police arrived and never showed up at the hospital — was taken into custody Thursday and held at the Kenton County Jail on four charges: manslaughter, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, abandonment of a minor and a probation violation for a felony offense, local television station WKRC reported.

She appeared at the Kenton County Courthouse on Friday, where a judge entered a not guilty plea. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Adams, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, is also charged with manslaughter, as well as hindering prosecution or apprehension.

Authorities say he helped Farrell hide in a hotel room following the shooting. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.