Kentucky police say 2-year-old died from ingesting fentanyl. His mother is charged.

A woman has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old who died after ingesting fentanyl, according to Kentucky State Police.

In addition to first-degree manslaughter, Brittany Copodonna, of Boyd County, is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of cocaine, according to a news release.

Copodonna is the mother of the boy who died. Police did not release the name of the child.

However, an obituary for Jaymason Wyatt Lee Kirk matches the date of the death and lists Copodonna as his mother.

State police said someone called an ambulance on Feb. 14 to report a child was unresponsive at a residence. The child was pronounced dead at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, according to the release.

The Boyd County 911 center contacted state police.

The investigation showed the toddler died as a result of ingesting fentanyl. Analysis of evidence found during a search showed the presence of fentanyl in the room where the boy was found, police said.

Authorities have not released information on how the boy was exposed to fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It has driven a rise in overdose deaths in Kentucky and across the country. There were 2,250 fatal overdoses in Kentucky in 2021, the year with most recent figures.

That was an increase of 14.5% over 2020, and fetanyl was detected in more than 70% of those deaths, according to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said the boy was the youngest overdose death the county has seen in his time with the office, dating to 2008.

“It is a very sad case,” he said.

Police arrested Copodonna Thursday after a grand jury indicted her.