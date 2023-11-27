Kentucky police alert residents of new iPhone feature. What to know about NameDrop

A new way for iPhone users to exchange contact information is at the center of privacy warnings issued by law enforcement agencies in Kentucky and across the country.

Apple calls the new feature NameDrop.

What is NameDrop?

NameDrop allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to share contact information by bringing devices close together. To use NameDrop, iPhones and Apple Watches must be running on either iOS 17.1 or watchOS 10.1.

Why are some law enforcement officials concerned about the feature?

When an iPhone is upgraded to iOS 17, users have to turn off NameDrop themselves if they do not want the feature to run.

Citing how NameDrop can share contact information "just by bringing your phones close together," the Monroe County Sheriff's Department in southwestern Kentucky posted instructions on how to disable the feature.

According to Apple's iPhone user guide, devices must be a "few centimeters away" for NameDrop to activate. Additionally, the recipient of a NameDrop can decline to share their contact card.

How do I turn off NameDrop?

To turn off NameDrop:

Go to Settings Tap General Tap AirDrop Go to Start Sharing By Toggle Bring Devices Together off

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What to know about the new iPhone feature KY police are talking about