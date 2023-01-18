Kentucky police chase man who fled from a traffic stop, find dead body in his vehicle

Kentucky police found a dead body inside a vehicle Wednesday after the driver of the vehicle led troopers on a multi-county pursuit on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police.

The chase began shortly after 10 a.m. in Madison County near mile-marker 83 when state police troopers attempted to pull over someone who was driving carelessly, according to Trooper Scottie Pennington. The driver did pull over but took off in the southbound lanes of I-75 when troopers approached the vehicle.

The chase went through multiple counties and the suspect hit two state police cruisers, according to Pennington. No troopers were hurt during the chase.

The pursuit ended in Laurel County near mile-marker 46 and the driver was detained. After the chase, investigators located a dead body in the back of the vehicle, according to Pennington. The victim was a female.

The cause, manner and location of the woman’s death is under investigation, Pennington said. The body will undergo an autopsy.

“As this investigation continues, hopefully we’ll find that information out,” Pennington said.

Pennington didn’t release any information about the suspect other than that he’s a man from Florida.

As of 2 p.m. the suspect was being interviewed by state police investigators and charges are pending, according to Pennington.

Police planned to have multiple lanes of I-75 southbound blocked off while the investigation unfolds. Pennington said it would probably be later Wednesday evening when the interstate fully reopens, and to expect delays in that area until then.

“I apologize to the citizens,” Pennington said. “This is a crime scene. This is a pursuit and a crime scene. The Kentucky State Police, along with the other agencies that were involved, we’re trying to put a puzzle together.”