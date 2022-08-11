Kentucky police: Danville man arrested, faces several child sex crime charges

A Danville man was arrested Monday on multiple counts involving online child porn, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Michael D. Rhodus, 37, has been charged with 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and 10 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, according to a news release.

Both charges are Class C felonies so Rhodus could face 5 to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted.

The investigation is ongoing, state police said. Equipment seized from his location on Pope Road was taken to the state police forensic lab for examination, according to the release.

Rhodus is being held in the Boyle County Detention Center.

He was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Rhodus was distributing sexually explicit images online, according to the release.