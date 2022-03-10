Kentucky police K-9 shot, killed after suspect exchanged gunfire with cops

The Shepherdsville Police Department is mourning the death of a police dog after he was shot by an armed suspect Wednesday night during an altercation which also left the suspect injured, according to Kentucky State Police.

The dog, named Dash, was trying to help apprehend a suspect when he was shot and killed, Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin wrote in a Facebook post. Officers returned fire at the suspect and hit him multiple times. State police said the suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three other Shepherdsville police officers were involved in the shootout but were uninjured.

Police were initially responding to a report of shoplifting at the Dollar General store in Lebanon Junction, according to state police. The suspect was armed with a gun and allegedly began shooting at officers when they arrived. The suspect then fled on foot, state police said. Dash was able to track him down, but the suspect shot and killed him.

Dash had been a patrol K-9 with Shepherdsville police for five years, according to McCubbin.

“In the early morning hours we, along with numerous agencies, gave Dash his final ride,” McCubbin said in his Facebook post.