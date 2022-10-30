Kentucky police search for missing Evansville woman

An Evansville woman is reported missing in McLean County, Kentucky, after she was reportedly involved in a car crash Saturday night near the Green River.

According to a Kentucky State Police news release, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle crashed her car into the U.S. 431 Green River bridge in McLean County at approximately 11:30 p.m. She has not been seen since.

Kolle is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. Police said she is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

KSP troopers, the McLean County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are "actively searching the Green River at this time," the KSP news release states.

Anyone with information regarding Kolle's whereabouts is asked to call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Kentucky Police searching for Evansville woman