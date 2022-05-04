Kentucky police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect with ties to Lexington

The Stanton Police Department was searching for a suspect with ties to Lexington who shot someone in Powell County Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the Pine Creek subdivision, police said. One person was taken to the hospital and their condition is critical.

Police say 21-year-old Aaron Couch is the alleged shooter. He was last seen wearing a black and red leather jacket, blue jeans and white/grey Nike tennis shoes near the intersection of Hatton Creek Road and Kentucky Highway 11/15, which is close to Powell County High School and Powell County Middle School.

Out of an abundance of caution, Powell County Schools announced it would be using an NTI day Wednesday.

Couch has ties to Clay City, Winchester and Lexington, according to police. He is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said, and officers encouraged anyone who sees Couch or has information about his whereabouts to call 911.