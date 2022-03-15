Kentucky police seize more than 100 pounds of marijuana, $50K in drug bust

The Bardstown Police Department seized over 100 pounds of marijuana and $50,000 during a search at a home in Bardstown late last week, according to police.

The police department requested a search warrant for a residence in the 700 block of Poplar Flat Road. The warrant yielded approximately 105 pounds of marijuana, $51,848 in cash and six firearms, police said.

Police also found 36 pounds of THC dab butter, nine pounds of THC edibles, 351 THC vape pens, 1.5 pounds of mushrooms and assorted drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the Bardstown Police Department. THC is a psychoactive compound.

Daniel Lindsey, 45, was arrested Friday and booked into the Nelson County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bond. He has been charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, according to court records.