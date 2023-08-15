Kentucky police union endorses Daniel Cameron in governor's race

Screenshot of Daniel Cameron standing with law enforcement officers in a campaign ad during his primary campaign.

Kentucky's largest police union announced Tuesday it is backing Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron in his race for governor against incumbent Andy Beshear, whom the organization had backed in his successful 2019 run.

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police announced its endorsement of Cameron on social media, following a vote of its members the previous day at a national FOP conference in Las Vegas.

“Attorney General Cameron has been a friend to the FOP since the day he stepped foot into public office,” Berl Perdue Jr., the Kentucky State FOP's president and sheriff of Clark County, said in a press release. “We are excited to stand with Daniel and look forward to helping him during the remaining months of the campaign.”

Perdue added that Cameron “has had our backs” during his tenure as attorney general, as “our members know that he is available when reached, supports us in good and bad times and ultimately offers the best platform for law enforcement to thrive in the Commonwealth.”

In a statement, Cameron said he was "honored and humbled" to have received the endorsement.

“I’ve stood with our law enforcement officers every single day as Attorney General, and the FOP knows I’ll do the same as Governor," Cameron stated. "I am the only candidate in this race with a serious plan to reduce crime and support our law enforcement officers."

The Kentucky State FOP is the state's largest organization of law enforcement officers, representing 67 lodges and more than 10,000 members. The police union also announced Tuesday it was endorsing the straight Republican ticket in the general election, including the other five candidates on the ballot for statewide constitutional offices.

Beshear's endorsement from the state FOP in his 2019 race against former Gov. Matt Bevin was significant in his narrow victory that fall, with the union strongly opposed to a controversial pension bill pushed by Bevin and blocked by a lawsuit filed by Beshear, who was then attorney general.

Both Cameron and Beshear made their pitches for the coveted police union endorsement in recent months, with Cameron releasing a public safety plan in July and Beshear proposing increased budget spending last week.

Cameron's proposal included $5,000 recruitment and retention bonuses to fill police positions, tougher penalties against drug traffickers responsible for causing deaths, the death penalty for anyone convicted of murdering a police officer and making it harder for the state parole board to release inmates.

The attorney general also said he would push for wiretapping legislation to target crimes related to drugs and gangs and a law to crack down on carjacking, while opposing civilian review boards having subpoena power in their oversight of police.

At a June campaign event where he was flanked by law enforcement officers backing his campaign, Beshear defended his record on crime and support for Kentucky State Police raises instituted last year. He also criticized Cameron for saying the governor "bears all of the responsibility” for increased crime rates despite the attorney general being the state's chief law enforcement official.

Last week, ahead of the FOP vote, Beshear announced his upcoming legislative and budget priorities for law enforcement in next year's session of the Kentucky General Assembly, should he be reelected, including moving all state officers to traditional defined benefit pension plans, increasing pension income for retired officers, a $2,500 raise for state troopers, training stipends for local officers and more money for body armor.

Beshear's campaign also released two TV ads last week featuring law enforcement officers saying why they are endorsing him.

The issue of crime related to clemency orders has been a point of attack from both campaigns, with Republican ads hitting Beshear for the 1,870 commutations he issued at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by pointing to crimes they later committed, while Democratic ads have hit Cameron for not investigating the controversial pardons issued by Bevin in 2019 and hiring one of Bevin's top aides who recommended some of those clemency orders.

Cameron's statement on the FOP endorsement again brought up commutation recipients charged with subsequent crimes, saying the endorsement "underscores the contrast in this race: I am the law and order candidate and Andy Beshear is the catch and release candidate.”

The two candidates also sparred during the primary campaign over Cameron's proposal to create an outpost of the Kentucky State Police in Louisville to control violent crime, with Beshear saying it was unfeasible to pull KSP troopers from less-populated areas and questioning whether Cameron had enough faith in Louisville Metro Police.

Cameron breezed to victory in his Republican primary despite attack ads from a PAC funded by the husband of opponent Kelly Craft that portrayed the attorney general as a "soft-on-crime teddy bear" for his past work with a criminal justice reform group. The campaign of Craft — who finished a distant third in the primary — also aired an ad hitting Cameron for not opposing the U.S. Department of Justice's scathing report on civil rights violations of LMPD, claiming he "let" President Joe Biden "and his woke DOJ ... take over" LMPD.

Cameron gained both national prominence and criticism from his office’s investigation of the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers in a raid of her home, in which he recommended to a grand jury that no officers be indicted related to her death. Several officers were subsequently indicted by federal prosecutors related to false information on the search warrant that led to the raid of Taylor’s home.

His campaign aired an ad in the primary showing protesters on his front lawn in the summer of 2020, saying they “tried to intimidate me and my family,” but he stood up to them and would be a governor “who backs the blue.”

